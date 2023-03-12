Short Interest in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Expands By 240.3%

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a growth of 240.3% from the February 13th total of 940,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTTR stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.99. The company had a trading volume of 315,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day moving average of $64.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.50. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $82.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

