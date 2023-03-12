Short Interest in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Rises By 106.3%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the February 13th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USMC opened at $37.00 on Friday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,269,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,766,000 after purchasing an additional 233,228 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 124,722 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 345.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,983 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $552,000.

