Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Decreases By 19.4%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.
PureTech Health Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PTCHF remained flat at $2.61 during trading on Friday. 63 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93. PureTech Health has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $3.71.
PureTech Health Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PureTech Health (PTCHF)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.