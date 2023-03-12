Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Decreases By 19.4%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.

PureTech Health Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTCHF remained flat at $2.61 during trading on Friday. 63 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93. PureTech Health has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $3.71.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health Plc engages in the provision of differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders. It operates through the following segments: Internal, Controlled Founded Entities, Non-Controlled Founded Entities, and Parent Company and Others.

