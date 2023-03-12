Short Interest in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Expands By 22.9%

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 601,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
QuidelOrtho Price Performance
Shares of QDEL stock traded down $3.10 on Friday, reaching $83.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QuidelOrtho has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $120.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the second quarter valued at about $1,210,881,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 24.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,645,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,968,000 after buying an additional 1,477,985 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,410,000 after buying an additional 160,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,684,000 after buying an additional 259,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,928,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,918,000 after buying an additional 352,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About QuidelOrtho
QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
