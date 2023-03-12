Short Interest in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Grows By 34.4%

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the February 13th total of 88,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BFS shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Saul Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Saul Centers Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BFS traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,899. The firm has a market cap of $873.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.99.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saul Centers

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Saul Centers by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Saul Centers by 2.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Saul Centers by 2.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Saul Centers by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Saul Centers by 17.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

