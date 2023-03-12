Short Interest in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Drops By 24.0%

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the February 13th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

SCRM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.13. 1,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,536. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. Sandia Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,153,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,230,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,659,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,872,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,686 shares during the period.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

