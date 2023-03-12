Short Interest in Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Increases By 650.0%

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Senstar Technologies Price Performance

SNT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. 5,186 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. Senstar Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $2.84.

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senstar Technologies by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Senstar Technologies by 312.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 55,324 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Senstar Technologies by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 106,445 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Senstar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Senstar Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts.

