Short Interest in Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Increases By 650.0%

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Senstar Technologies Price Performance
SNT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. 5,186 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. Senstar Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $2.84.
Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senstar Technologies
About Senstar Technologies
Senstar Technologies Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Senstar Technologies (SNT)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Senstar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senstar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.