Short Interest in Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Expands By 612.5%

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 394,700 shares, a growth of 612.5% from the February 13th total of 55,400 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sera Prognostics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SERA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,300. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sera Prognostics has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,389,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 176,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the second quarter valued at $179,000. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

