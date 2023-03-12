Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Decreases By 16.2%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 169,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,422.0 days.
Signify Stock Performance
Shares of Signify stock remained flat at $36.65 during trading on Friday. Signify has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.84.
Signify Company Profile
