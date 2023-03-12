Short Interest in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Drops By 55.3%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the February 13th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 3.4 %

SOUNW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 28,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,832. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28. SoundHound AI has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.10.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

