Short Interest in Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Decreases By 40.8%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the February 13th total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Spectra7 Microsystems Stock Down 22.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPVNF traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 158,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,428. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.

Get Spectra7 Microsystems alerts:

About Spectra7 Microsystems

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc engages in the design and manufacture of analog semiconductors. Its products are catered to electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers, and other connectivity markets. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.