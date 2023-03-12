Short Interest in Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Decreases By 40.8%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the February 13th total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Spectra7 Microsystems Stock Down 22.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPVNF traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 158,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,428. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.
About Spectra7 Microsystems
Featured Stories
