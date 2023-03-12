Short Interest in Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Expands By 223.8%

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 223.8% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Superior Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SUPGF stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,319. Superior Gold has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. It owns the Plutonic Gold operations located in Australia. The company was founded on July 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

