Short Interest in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Declines By 66.7%

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in TB SA Acquisition by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 112,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 355,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,123,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TBSA remained flat at $10.20 during midday trading on Friday. 830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,869. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. TB SA Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

TB SA Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify African companies that promote environmental, social and governance, ESG, and principles.

