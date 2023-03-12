Short Interest in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Drops By 85.0%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the February 13th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TechnoPro Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TCCPY traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.26. 31,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,284. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. TechnoPro has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $6.41.

About TechnoPro

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies that manages technician dispatch and contracting business related to machinery and other fields. It operates through the following business segments: Research and Development (R&D) Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Other Domestic, and Overseas.

