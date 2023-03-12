Short Interest in Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Decreases By 79.6%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 79.6% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TLPFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut their target price on Teleperformance from €375.00 ($398.94) to €360.00 ($382.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teleperformance from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Teleperformance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

Teleperformance Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TLPFY traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,008. Teleperformance has a fifty-two week low of $90.46 and a fifty-two week high of $199.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.37.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.