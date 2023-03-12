Short Interest in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC) Declines By 41.5%

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TG Venture Acquisition by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in TG Venture Acquisition by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in TG Venture Acquisition by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in TG Venture Acquisition by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 301,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Venture Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:TGVC traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,557. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. TG Venture Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $10.42.

About TG Venture Acquisition

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

