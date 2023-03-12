Short Interest in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Increases By 25.8%

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 703,500 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the February 13th total of 559,300 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 224,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on Andersons from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

NASDAQ:ANDE traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.72. 228,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,025. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.65. Andersons has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.58. Andersons had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.47%.

In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,627,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,627,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,298. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 822.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 448,195 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons during the third quarter worth approximately $8,215,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Andersons by 35.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,926,000 after buying an additional 255,347 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Andersons during the 1st quarter worth $7,076,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Andersons by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,999,000 after purchasing an additional 120,906 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

