Short Interest in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Rises By 198.2%

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 198.2% from the February 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:GDV traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.35. 145,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,706. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.90.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

