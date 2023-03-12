Short Interest in The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Decreases By 97.9%

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
The Gym Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GYYMF remained flat at $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. The Gym Group has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.
The Gym Group Company Profile
