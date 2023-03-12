Short Interest in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT) Increases By 900.0%

TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKB Critical Technologies 1

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TKB Critical Technologies 1 alerts:

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Price Performance

Shares of USCT stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27.

About TKB Critical Technologies 1

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TKB Critical Technologies 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKB Critical Technologies 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.