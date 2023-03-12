Short Interest in Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Expands By 66.6%

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,470,000 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the February 13th total of 12,890,000 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Troika Media Group in a research report on Thursday.

Get Troika Media Group alerts:

Troika Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRKA traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 176,303,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,642,128. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29. Troika Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Troika Media Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Troika Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Troika Media Group during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Troika Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Troika Media Group in the first quarter worth $1,583,000. Institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting and solution services worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other key services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Troika Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troika Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.