Short Interest in Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Expands By 500.0%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 83 ($1.00) to GBX 56 ($0.67) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 63 ($0.76) to GBX 62 ($0.75) in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Tullow Oil Stock Up 14.7 %

Shares of TUWOY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 54,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,838. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

