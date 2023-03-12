Short Interest in Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Rises By 100.0%

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TRKNY remained flat at $1.91 on Friday. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75.
About Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (TRKNY)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.