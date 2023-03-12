Short Interest in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Increases By 52.9%

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

United-Guardian Trading Up 0.4 %

UG stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.51. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United-Guardian in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

About United-Guardian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in United-Guardian during the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in United-Guardian by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in United-Guardian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in United-Guardian by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.