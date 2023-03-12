Short Interest in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Increases By 52.9%

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
United-Guardian Trading Up 0.4 %
UG stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.51. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United-Guardian in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian
About United-Guardian
United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United-Guardian (UG)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.