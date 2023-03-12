Short Interest in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Expands By 20.6%

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2023

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTLGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 221,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the February 13th total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Unitil Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of UTL stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $53.55. 73,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,018. Unitil has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.66.

Unitil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unitil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTL. Vestcor Inc raised its position in Unitil by 1,467.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Unitil during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Unitil by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Unitil by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 97,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Unitil during the 4th quarter valued at $1,155,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UTL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Unitil from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

About Unitil

(Get Rating)

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the local distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Others. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.