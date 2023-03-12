Short Interest in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Expands By 20.6%

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 221,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the February 13th total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Unitil Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of UTL stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $53.55. 73,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,018. Unitil has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.66.

Unitil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unitil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTL. Vestcor Inc raised its position in Unitil by 1,467.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Unitil during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Unitil by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Unitil by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 97,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Unitil during the 4th quarter valued at $1,155,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UTL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Unitil from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the local distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Others. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

