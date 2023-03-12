Short Interest in Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Rises By 400.0%

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Universal Media Group Stock Down 3.3 %
UMGP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,452. Universal Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38.
Universal Media Group Company Profile
