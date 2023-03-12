Short Interest in Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Rises By 400.0%

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Universal Media Group Stock Down 3.3 %

UMGP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,452. Universal Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38.

Universal Media Group Company Profile

Universal Media Group, Inc operates as a media conglomerate. The company focuses on implementation of celebrity-based programming, social media, and interactive television. It provides VFX consultation, art production, and management services to the video game, film, and television. The company was founded on August 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

