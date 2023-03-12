Short Interest in Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Decreases By 36.6%

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the February 13th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Valeo Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Valeo stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48. Valeo has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Featured Stories

