Short Interest in Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Decreases By 36.6%

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2023

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEYGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the February 13th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Valeo Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Valeo stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48. Valeo has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Valeo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.