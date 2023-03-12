Short Interest in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Drops By 90.0%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.93. The company had a trading volume of 19,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,198. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $59.71 and a 52 week high of $75.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.122 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

