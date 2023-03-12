Short Interest in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Expands By 22.6%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 599,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

WBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wallbox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Wallbox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wallbox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

Shares of WBX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. 348,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,343. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07. Wallbox has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wallbox by 207.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Wallbox during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wallbox during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

