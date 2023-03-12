Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Short Interest Update

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Silence Therapeutics stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,164. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64. The company has a market cap of $275.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.88. Silence Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $21.32.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
