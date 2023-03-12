Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Short Interest Update

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Silence Therapeutics Price Performance

Silence Therapeutics stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,164. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64. The company has a market cap of $275.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.88. Silence Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $21.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

About Silence Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

