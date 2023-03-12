Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS) Trading Down 0.4%

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 689 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Singing Machine Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Singing Machine

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Singing Machine stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of Singing Machine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Singing Machine

The Singing Machine Co, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories and musical recordings. Its portfolio of owned and licensed brands and products are organized into the following categories: Karaoke, Licensed Products, Microphones and Accessories, Singing Machine Kids Youth Electronics and Music Subscriptions.

