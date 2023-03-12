Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY) Shares Down 13.6%

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Rating) shares dropped 13.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 67,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 85,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Singularity Future Technology Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Singularity Future Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Singularity Future Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Singularity Future Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Singularity Future Technology by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63,973 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singularity Future Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singularity Future Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Singularity Future Technology Company Profile

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. is a global logistics and ship management services company. The firm provides tailored solutions and value-added services to its customers to drive efficiency and control in related steps throughout the entire shipping and freight logistics chain. It operates through the following segments: Shipping Agency and Management Services, Freight Logistics Services, and Container Trucking Services.

