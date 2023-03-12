Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in February

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 891,800 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 1,084,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Skylark Price Performance
SKLYF stock remained flat at $10.70 during trading on Friday. Skylark has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85.
Skylark Company Profile
