Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in February

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 891,800 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 1,084,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Skylark Price Performance

SKLYF stock remained flat at $10.70 during trading on Friday. Skylark has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85.

Skylark Company Profile



Skylark Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the food service and related businesses. It operates family restaurants, coffee shops, and fine dining through the following restaurants brands: Gusto, Bamiyan, Jonathan’s, Syabuyo, Yumean, Steak Gusot, Grazie Gardens, Aiya, S Gusto, Totoyamichi, chawan, miwami, Yumean Shokudo, Tonkaratei, Katsukyu, Karayoshi, Bamiyan Ken, MUSAHI NO MORI COFFEE, Tomato and Onion, Jyu-Jyu Karubi and FLO PRESTIGE.

