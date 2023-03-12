Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives $47.28 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Smartsheet to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Smartsheet to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $56,497.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $460,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $56,497.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $460,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $93,308.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 8.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMAR opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $58.22.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.