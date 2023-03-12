Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives $47.28 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Smartsheet to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Smartsheet to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $56,497.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $460,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $56,497.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $460,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $93,308.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 8.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMAR opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $58.22.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

