Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives $47.28 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.28.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Smartsheet to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Smartsheet to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $56,497.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $460,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $56,497.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $460,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $93,308.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet
Smartsheet Stock Performance
NYSE SMAR opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $58.22.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.