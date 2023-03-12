SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Up 165.7% in February

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 165.7% from the February 13th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 551,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SoftBank Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SOBKY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.39. 58,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,134. SoftBank has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76.
SoftBank Company Profile
