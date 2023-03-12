SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $367.65.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG opened at $304.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 184.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $308.52 and its 200-day moving average is $284.70. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

