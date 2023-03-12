Solid Power (SLDP) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) is one of 60 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Solid Power to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.0% of Solid Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solid Power and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $11.79 million -$9.56 million -59.00 Solid Power Competitors $701.44 million $12.31 million 4.62

Analyst Recommendations

Solid Power’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Solid Power. Solid Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Solid Power and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 5 2 0 2.29 Solid Power Competitors 68 458 981 50 2.65

Solid Power currently has a consensus target price of $5.30, suggesting a potential upside of 79.66%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 41.07%. Given Solid Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Solid Power is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Solid Power has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Power’s rivals have a beta of 0.60, meaning that their average share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Power and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power -81.05% -1.72% -1.58% Solid Power Competitors -85.83% -122.08% -19.30%

Summary

Solid Power rivals beat Solid Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Solid Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.