Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 389.8% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS SMPNY traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $21.52. 8,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17. Sompo has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Sompo Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance, Domestic Life Insurance, Overseas Insurance, Nursing Care and Healthcare, and Others. The Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides underwriting of property and casualty insurance, investment, and related services.

