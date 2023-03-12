Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 389.8% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Sompo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SMPNY traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $21.52. 8,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17. Sompo has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.42.
About Sompo
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sompo (SMPNY)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.