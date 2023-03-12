South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Short Interest Update

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 217.2% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

South Star Battery Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STSBF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.37. 19,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,276. South Star Battery Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38.

About South Star Battery Metals

South Star Battery Metals Corp. is focused on the acquisition and development of near-term mine production projects in Brazil to maximize shareholder value. Its Santa Cruz project consists of approved exploration licenses covering approximately located in a producing graphite district. The company was founded on November 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

