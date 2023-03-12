South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Short Interest Update

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 217.2% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
South Star Battery Metals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:STSBF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.37. 19,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,276. South Star Battery Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38.
About South Star Battery Metals
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on South Star Battery Metals (STSBF)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for South Star Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.