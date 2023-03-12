Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 21,175 Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 1,005.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 81.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.80. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $83.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.24 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 8.15%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

