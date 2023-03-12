Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 24,280 SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWB. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 104,340.5% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 77,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 77,212 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 104,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 34,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 28,393 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,762,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $65.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.37 and its 200-day moving average is $66.24. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $62.22 and a 1-year high of $78.09.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

