Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 35,461 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 35,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.97.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

