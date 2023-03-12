Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 40,924 iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

PFF opened at $31.18 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $36.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average is $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Articles

