Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $1.06 Million in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IHI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

IHI stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average is $51.70. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $62.55.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

