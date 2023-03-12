Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 91.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $65.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.12. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $75.51.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

