Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

USMV stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average is $71.53.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

