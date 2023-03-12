Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 67,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,067,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 132,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 21,431 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 45,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 27,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 878,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,109,000 after buying an additional 49,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Insider Transactions at Energy Recovery

In related news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $72,083.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $573,074.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,956 shares of company stock worth $134,601 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energy Recovery Price Performance

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $26.34.

About Energy Recovery

(Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.