Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 108,283 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT opened at $87.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.47. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $103.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

