Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 24,280 SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2,412.5% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 277.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $65.68 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $62.22 and a twelve month high of $78.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.37 and its 200-day moving average is $66.24.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

