Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 81.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Cabot stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.36. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.80.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.24 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 8.15%. Cabot’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBT. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

